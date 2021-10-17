Local business owners dressed to the nines for the annual Roc Black Business’s Black Tie Gala.

The event is a chance to highlight Black businesses in the Rochester community.

"I always wanted to get everybody in a room where we could celebrate, and look good doing it,” said event organizer Chad Grimes.

This year’s event highlighted Black women-owned businesses, with six female entrepreneurs being honored.

Stephanie Rose owns With Love Bakery. She was invited to be one of the local vendors at the gala.

“It means everything to be here. Especially, because they’re honoring Black women entrepreneurs," said Rose. "I’m a Black women, I’m an entrepreneur. I’m just basking in the glory of women who came before me.”

The event gives entrepreneurs a chance to network with others in the community, but it’s also a chance for everyone to dress up and have some fun.

“I want to praise my peers, so we all do better in the long run”, said Grimes. "I'm excited to see everyone else have a good time.”