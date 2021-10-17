DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s the last day for this year’s Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach.



And the bikes came out early Sunday for the last day of the event’s 29th year.

The roar of engines along Atlantic Avenue has been a familiar sound this weekend. Some roads in the area remain closed to all traffic except motorcycles, with several cruising throughout the morning.

With Biketoberfest of course, come traffic.

Daytona Beach Police said the event has brought in about 125,000 bikers for the weekend.

But it means business for the vendors who also come out each year and they welcome the crowd. Especially after tremendous loss last time, because of the pandemic.

The city issued vendors permits again this year, after taking a break last year. Gary Bailey, from Polk County, is thankful for that.

“It’s been very good for Biketoberfest,” said Gary Bailey, Owner of Bailey’s Concessions. “It is certainly up from any year I’ve ever had here and I’ve been in this location for a decade or better so we have a lot of history here.”

Bailey knows of others, who weren’t able to stay afloat during the pandemic.

But he’s confident that those making the sales out here during this year’s Biketoberfest will be able to make up for some of the loss.