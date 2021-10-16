DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Saturday marked day three of the 29th annual Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach where an estimated 125,000 bikers have roared into town for the event.

For some merchants, it’s exactly what they’ve been waiting months for.

Gary Bailey is busier than ever, making Philly cheesesteaks to feed hungry bikers.

“It's probably our most popular sandwich,” said Bailey, owner of Bailey's Concessions.

For the last 30 years, he’s traveled the country serving up all kinds of food at big events like Biketoberfest

“It's been very good for Biketoberfest," said Bailey. "It is certainly up from any year I’ve ever had here and I’ve been in this location for a decade or better, so we have a lot of history here."

It's a nice change of pace for him after 2020, when he suffered tremendous loss during the pandemic.

“In sales, a million dollars," he said. "I’m sure between all the events that we would have done, all of our concerts were canceled all throughout the United States, it was very devastating for our industry."

One of those events was Biketoberfest.

In 2020, Daytona Beach city leaders decided not to issue permits to vendors. But this year permits are back and so are Bailey’s sales.

“I was very relieved, honestly," he said. "We have an event in Key West in two weeks that has been canceled for all vendors, so there is still that happening all over the United states.

"We lost an event in Gulf Shores, Ala., that was two weeks prior to this, so it's all hit and miss right now depending on how the cities rule. So I am very thankful that Daytona chose to issue permits and have the event."

He’s confident that from here on out business will continue to heat up.

“I mean, unless some new strain comes out or something crazy happens, I think people just want to get out," said Bailey.

The rally goes through Sunday evening and heavy traffic is expected in the major thoroughfares.

So far, one fatal accident has been reported.

According to Holly Hill police, a man visiting from Ohio to participate in Biketoberfest lost control of his motorcycle Friday night on Ridgewood Avenue. He was taken to Halifax Health where he was later pronounced dead.​

