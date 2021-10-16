CLEVELAND — On a cold, rainy Saturday morning, the staff at MetroHealth Medical Center sat in tents interviewing potential new staff members.

"Once you're registered you go over to the recruiters and talk to them and give them some insight about your background and your career interests," said Tiffany Short, director of culture and organizational effectiveness at MetroHealth. "After that step, potentially you can interview directly with some of our hiring managers."

Short worked hard to organize the job fair, hoping to fill around 50 positions.

"We're hiring for environmental services. So those are our EVS workers who ensure that the hospital is cleaned properly and sanitized properly. We're hiring for courters, food services, and patient nursing assistants and medical assistants," said Short.

Some candidates were offered jobs on the spot.

"It feels amazing. I've been looking for another job with a pay increase for me and my family, and to come here and get a job offer on the spot is amazing," said new hire Dannette Campbell.

For Campbell, coming to the event and leaving with a job is life-changing.

"We can relocate and I probably can move up in my position. So it's great to me," said Campbell.

The fair also offered free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines, which anyone hired will need to have in order to start in the next few weeks.

"As of Oct. 30th all employees need to be vaccinated and so to ensure access to the candidates that are coming today if they haven't been vaccinated or interested in becoming vaccinated we do have a vaccination drive-thru clinic where they can receive a COVID vaccination as well as a flu vaccination," said Short.