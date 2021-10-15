SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — A northeast Ohio cake maker celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month by honoring those who have battled the disease.

“I went and revamped the recipes,” said Yvonne Chisholm, owner of Classie Cakes by Yvonne in Sheffield Village.

Chisholm knows all too well what cancer can do to a family.

“Well, my grandmother died of breast cancer, my mother had breast cancer, and my aunts have had breast cancer and I have lost friends (to) breast cancer as well," she said.

Two years ago, when Chisholm opened her bakery, she began making pink ribbon cookie cakes.

She designs them with the phrase “fight like a girl."

“You have to be very strong to go through everything you go through with breast cancer. That’s always been my motto on shirts and things we have gotten for our walks, “Fight like a girl” because we are strong," she said.

Chisholm lets people know about her ribbon cakes on her Facebook page.

She gives them to anyone who asks; free of charge.

Chisholm’s bakery struggled through the pandemic but that didn’t stop her generosity.

“Because of COVID last year, I gave away 185 graduation cap cakes to seniors because I felt so bad for them losing out on prom and losing out on graduation and the big parties,” she said.

Chisholm will give away about 100 ribbon cakes this month.

November is lung cancer awareness month and Chisholm will continue giving out her cakes to people battling that disease.

“I feel that my business and the success is a gift from God and I always give back,” she said.​