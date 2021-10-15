Hockey fans and others entering the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, Cumberland County officials said Thursday.

Effective Oct. 22, those who are 12 and older will need to prove vaccination status or show evidence of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event. In addition, mask wearing is strongly recommended.

A message from Cumberland County in regards to COVID-19 protocols https://t.co/8D4wImg1SP — Cross Arena-Portland (@CrossArena) October 14, 2021

Those who are too young to be vaccinated must wear a mask.

In a press release, the county said the new protocols will stay in place until further notice, “but are likely to change based on the severity of the pandemic in Cumberland County and as vaccination becomes available for more age groups.”

Upcoming events include Maine Mariners games, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, University of Maine hockey and a Pentatonix Christmas show.