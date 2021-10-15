HIGH POINT, N.C. — After more than a year of shutdown because of the pandemic, the largest trade show in the world for the furnishings industry is back. One manufacturer is part of a new, year-round hub for design and creativity in High Point.

Tom Van Dessel is working to set up his showroom at his business in High Point called Splashworks. He’s preparing for the High Point Market that begins on Saturday.

Van Dessel has been a part of the home decor industry for the last 11 years and was introduced to it when he was younger.

“I think it probably stems from growing up in the U.K., and my mother was very much into collectables and antiques. So, I would go to auction houses with my mother to look at artwork and furniture,” Van Dessel said.

Van Dessel’s company makes reproduction art and home decor. During the height of the pandemic, he says his sales dropped 75% overnight.

“And so for about 3-4 months it was pretty dire. I kept everybody on board, made sure that we could weather the storm. We pivoted a bit and started making gaiters and things. We made some face masks because we can print custom items,” Van Dessel said.

But he says they’ve experienced issue after issue ever since. Because people have been home more and remodeling, his vendors are struggling to keep up with the demand.

“There is one product critical to our production, which is the stretcher bar, a wooden molding that we stretch the fabric over, and that is now being delayed. We expected to have that delivery last week, and we still don’t have it now,” Van Dessel said.

And international shipping issues arose when tariff increases came into effect. But now he resources his products locally, giving him flexibility and an advantage.

“Now our vendors are close by, and we can make changes on the fly and we can develop products, and we can innovate together and we can help each other,” Van Dessel said.

Van Dessel and other artists and designers have come together to create their own year-round design hub called High Point by Design.

“It is the opportunity for everybody to be able to display their products on an ongoing basis but especially for new launches and new things,” Van Dessel said.

The High Point Market begins Saturday and runs through Wednesday.

COVID-19 precautions will be in effect, with masks required inside all showrooms.