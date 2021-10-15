CINCINNATI — GE is starting a new program in hopes of finding the 'Next Generation’ of engineers.

The program is taking off right here in the Buckeye state.

What You Need To Know GE is investing $100M globally and $5M in Cincinnati to increase diversity of young people in engineering



The program hopes to reach more than 3,500 students in Cincinnati



Cincinnati is one of four inaugural cities to launch the program



The program will allow engineers to mentor students and show them a pathway to becoming an engineer

A handful of students from Princeton City Schools are among the first to get a preview of what the program will look like.

On Oct. 15, the students got the chance to meet a future mentor at the GE Aviation Learning Centre.

Alisha Davis-Kent is a Test Systems Evaluation Engineer at GE, who is passionate about mentoring this next wave of students.

“It’s that partnership with them,” Davis-Kent said. “It’s someone believing in them that the world needs them.”

GE’s Next Engineers program aims to increase the diversity in engineering.

It's something Davis-Kent wishes she had when she was younger.

“For me to be able to hear that there are kids that will be exposed to these opportunities and the possibilities that exist in this world of engineering is really exciting,” Davis-Kent said.

The program is a $100 million commitment by GE globally, $5 million is going to be used in Cincinnati to reach more than 3,500 students.

The program will begin with ‘Engineering Discovery’ where 13-14 year old's will meet and explore the field with engineers like Davis-Kent.

Seventh-grade student Lester Parker said meeting engineers shows him that his dreams can be achieved.

“It is really amazing that I have this opportunity because I see an engineer like me,” Parker said. “That’s African-American like me. We don’t see many African-American engineers.”

That makes him feel empowered.

“That I can do anything,” he said.

Rising ninth-graders will have the chance to take part in a weeklong engineering camp over the school break.

The largest portion of the program is the ‘Engineering Academy,’ an 80-hour per year program encouraging them to pursue engineering degrees, which can lead to scholarship opportunities.

Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton said the new program is a game-changer for all students in the region.

“That commitment is so critical,” Burton said. "So we’re going to have so many great opportunities for our students to learn, to dig deeper in engineering and a pathway that’s achievable.”

Tenth grade Princeton High School Student Layla Kato's mother is also an engineer, which sparked her interest in the program.

She said this opportunity offers more inspiration to reach her goals.

“I think the world needs a lot more female engineers, a lot more female of color engineers,” Kato said. "I think it’s really great to see that more are coming out and starting to follow the pathway that is created for them. I just want to follow in my mom’s footsteps and Alisha’s footsteps.”

Ninth grade Princeton student Jared Farley has been coding already for the past two years and said this new program is only going to make his interest in engineering stronger.

“Getting to meet an engineer tells me that anything is possible,” Farley said.

Cincinnati is one of four inaugural cities selected for the program.

They will work hand-in-hand with the University of Cincinnati to implement the program.

Davis-Kent sees it all as a chance to pay it forward.

“We don’t just want it for us, we won’t to be selfish about it,” she said. “What we wanna do is continue to build a world that works. So that requires innovators, thinkers, developers, software engineers — that’s a broad spectrum there. So that’s the opportunity that we have here. Not just to develop the next engineer for GE but to develop the next engineer that will ultimately have an impact on the world.”

For more information on GE’s Next Generation program visit this website.