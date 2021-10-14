WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — Holy Hill in Washington County is consistently rated by magazines and social media sources as one of the best places to take in the fall colors in Wisconsin.

Come October, people can be found all day long taking pictures around the beautiful basilica property.

Pat Dougherty and a few friends travelled all the way from the St. Louis area to check it out, along with other fall color sites in Wisconsin. Dougherty said while they plan to enjoy the colors, they also intend to do other things as well.

“My friend who helped set up the itinerary has about 20 places for us to stop in the next four days, half of which are restaurants,” said Dougherty.

Having people spend money while coming to take in the colors makes a big difference for small businesses near Holy Hill. It is certainly the case at Pine Hill Orchard, located less than a mile from the site.

For Samantha Sutherland, who is part of the family who owns Pine Hill, much of their business comes from passersby stopping while exploring the fall colors.

“We will have people from Illinois or in the area for a fall drive and they will be like there are cars here," Sutherland said. "A lot of cars, this is the place to be so then they stop and its a good surprise."

Sutherland said having good weather on the weekends is key to business success. While some recent weekend days have been rainy, she said it has not had a major impact on their overall seasonal business. ​