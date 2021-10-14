ORLANDO, Fla. — Regardless of the industry, business owners say a shortage of truck drivers is impacting their bottom line.

Whether it’s the first mile or the last mile to deliver products like food, appliances and cars, it all starts and ends with a truck. If not enough drivers are available, the current supply and availability are affected.

What You Need To Know Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando trains truck drivers



About 1,400 jobs are available for truck drivers in Orlando, school officials say



Need for drivers attributed to retirements, COVID-19 and related protocols



Businesses say drivers are needed to get products to them

According to Orlando’s Roadmaster Drivers School, which educates future truck drivers, about 1,400 jobs are available for truck drivers in Orlando alone.

According to the American Trucking Association, the industry is short about 60,000 drivers nationwide​.

“I was really surprised what I had to learn in truck driving,” former Amazon delivery driver Michael Johnson said Wednesday as he walked around an 18-wheeler.

Soon Johnson will be behind the wheel on a full-time basis, but before he can get in the driver’s seat, he has to learn everything he can, from bumper to bumper.

“I wanted to get on the road, travel, and see things,” he said. “(I wanted to) earn more money than I was making.”

About 900 students come to the Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando a year, and officials there say its graduates are needed in the workforce.

“COVID hit, a lot of drivers retired, schools could no longer produce as many students because of social distancing,” Roadmaster Drivers School of Orlando President Brad Ball said. “Some states closed down completely.”

Ball also attributed the boom to e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before committing to obtaining a truck driver’s license, Johnson saw the boom firsthand at Amazon.

“The Earth runs on trucks,” he said. “If you have a plane with a lot of packages, a truck has to pick it up and take it to a station, or wherever it has to land at.”

Truck drivers must be at least 21 years old, but leaders in Washington may seek to lower the minimum age to 18 for interstate drivers to help fill the open positions.

According to officials at Roadmaster Drivers School, 89% of its U.S. graduates are placed into jobs right after they complete their courses. That means as soon as they are finished learning, they can go to work

“I just wanted to get in to it so I can make a lot of money, because it was going up, and more of my friends were getting into it,” Johnson said. “It could have been a good start for me, going from Amazon to being a truck driver.”

Starting pay for a new licensed truck driver varies, but some sources put it at $50,000 to $60,000 a year, with benefits. And Ball said age, sex, and race are not a factor.

“There is no pay gap tied to race or gender, everyone gets paid by the miles so basically this career is open to anyone,” he said.

Trucks are on standby to be pulled out, but all across the country, they need people to climb in and get started.