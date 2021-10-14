The former CEO of Central Maine Power and longtime Maine businessman David Flanagan has died of cancer, the company confirmed Thursday.

Flanagan, 74, served as CEO at Central Maine Power from 1994 to 2000 and was rehired by the utility in 2020 to help restore public trust in the company.

Today we join fellow Mainers in mourning the loss of David T. Flanagan. David was a constant champion for our customers, for the less fortunate, for the vulnerable. We're forever grateful for all he did for our company & for Maine. Read our full statement: https://t.co/zVx9rk6Thi pic.twitter.com/atL5f4FmRt — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) October 14, 2021

Gov. Janet Mills called Flanagan “a proven problem solver and honest trouble shooter,” in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

“In our fifty years of friendship, I always saw in him the same spirit of adventure, inquiry and honesty as when we first met,” she wrote. “His loss is devastating to me and to the state of Maine.”

In his recent stint with the company, Flanagan led the company’s response to COVID-19, hired more than 100 people, oversaw the reorganization of the customer service area and hired a sustainability manager, according to the company.

Joe Purington, current CMP president, said Flanagan always put customers first.

“David was humble with an amazing dry wit and very direct approach,” he said in a statement. He earned the respect of our employees – many of whom, like me, worked with him when he was first with the company – and he made an impression upon everyone he met.”

Flanagan also worked to develop relationships with community groups, including donations for hunger relief, giving surplus masks to first responders and partnerships with EqualityMaine and the Travis Mills Foundation.

Flanagan rejoined CMP in February 2020 as executive chairman as part of the company’s efforts to rebuild customer trust following “the faulty roll out of a new billing system in fall 2017,” according to the company.

“We are so fortunate that David chose to rejoin CMP out of his enduring concern for the employees, customers and communities across the 11,000 square miles CMP serves,” Avangrid Networks CEO Catherine Stempien said.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, recalled Flanagan’s leadership during the 1998 ice storm that crippled Maine, knocking out power for days.

“His years of dedicated public service working with Maine governors and state legislators, passionate advocacy for education, and conservancy to protect public lands are a testament to his character and commitment to the people of Maine,” she said. “David’s contributions to Maine and the business community will not be forgotten.”