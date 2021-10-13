FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is using her business to give back.

Christen Elisabeth Funderburk launched Lizzie's All Natural Products, an eczema friendly skin care line and store, in 2017.

“I love just being creative and making things,” Funderburk said.

She also loves to serve the community.

After watching her mother battle and survive lobular carcinoma breast cancer, she began donating 100% of her chap stick sales to a different woman in the community who is suffering from cancer.

“This year, I am excited because it's going to a woman I personally know who has been battling stage 3 breast cancer for a while,” Funderburk said.

Funderburk’s mom Andrea is a social worker at Jackson Middle School in Greensboro.

Recently, she told her daughter about the students' needs for feminine products, like pads and tampons, and Funderburk donated more than 100 bags, filled with both hygiene products and one from her own line.

“It's really important for me to just give back because there are so many people who poured into me and helped me along the way. So, my whole thing is serving,” Funderburk explained.

Funderburk said she is happy she gets to make a difference, in not only the lives of her customers, but her community.