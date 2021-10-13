Starbucks says it has temporarily closed two locations in Western New York.
This comes as workers at local stores try to unionize — a movement that would be the first in the country for the coffee giant if it succeeds.
Starbucks tells Spectrum News 1 the closures have nothing to do with the union movement.
A spokesperson says the Elmwood Avenue store is closed for a remodel, while the other location, on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, is closed for employee training.
According to the spokesperson, Buffalo workers have expressed a desire for more training to feel more confident when working their shift.
Starbucks says it's common to close a store for training to address concerns.