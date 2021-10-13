The city of Portland is expanding two grant programs for small businesses, aimed at job creation and helping low-income workers and entrepreneurs.

The city will give out $10,000 to businesses that create a new job or up to $20,000 for two jobs per business. The program has $300,000 available and applications are due Dec. 1.

Eligible businesses must be in or accessible to low-income neighborhoods, create their new jobs after the grant is approved and hire low-income workers to fill the positions.

The separate Microenterprise Grant Program is also open to new kinds of applicants, including small businesses that opened after the pandemic began in March 2020 and businesses with three or fewer employees.

That program gives out up to $5,000 for low-income business owners, or half that much for home-based businesses, with no deadline but limited funds available.

The city has a flow chart available on its website where Portland businesses can see what kind of grants and loans are available to them.