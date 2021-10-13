The Cross-Bay Ferry is returning to service in Tampa Bay next week to provide transportation for the next seven months between downtown Tampa and downtown St. Petersburg.

LINK: Cross-Bay Ferry schedule, ticket information, more

The ferry’s return marks its fifth season of travel across the bay, helping to relieve traffic congestion on the area’s roadways.

The ferry will offer an extended season, with an additional month of service, and an expanded daily schedule, with later evening runs. Service will begin on Oct. 21 and continue until May 22.

Later evening departures will also be available, with final departure times from Tampa as late as 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Cross Bay Ferry will operate from the same terminal locations as last season. In Tampa, the ferry will depart from the dock at the Tampa Convention Center, and in St. Petersburg from the dock at North Straub Park, near the Vinoy Marina.

First departures from St. Petersburg will start at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Final departures from Tampa will be at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

For pricing and ticket information, click here.