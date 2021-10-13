MILWAUKEE — A long-anticipated addition to the Milwaukee food scene is nearing completion at the intersection of 3rd Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

What You Need To Know The 3rd St. Market Hall has been in the works for nearly three years, occupying the now-shuttered Grand Avenue Mall



A tentative opening date was set for Oct. 18



Operations director Jaime Jacobs said it will likely be pushed back a few weeks due to construction supply chain issues and delays in permitting



The 3rd. St. Market Hall will house six to nine vendors, as well as a main bar and numerous games

The 3rd St. Market Hall has been in the works for nearly three years, occupying the now-shuttered Grand Avenue Mall, which foreclosed in 2012.

A tentative opening date had been set for Oct. 18, however 3rd St. Market Hall operations director Jaime Jacobs said that will likely be pushed back a few weeks due to construction supply chain issues and delays in permitting. Jacobs was not able to provide a specific opening date, but expects it to be in the next few weeks.

Jacobs said when it does open, it will be all systems go.

“We will have six to nine vendors when we open our doors, along with the bar in the center, all our game areas will be open,” Jacobs said. “We have a little turf area here that will have some yard games, some bag toss, seating as well, shuffleboard.”

Some vendors will include Brew City Brand, Dairyland, Greenhouse and Mid-Way Bakery. Other activities include Topgolf Swing Suites and a gaming lounge which will house classic and current video games.

Preparing to open means a lot for Joe McCormick, who co-owns Dairyland Old-Fashioned Hamburgers. Dairyland has operated as a food truck at Zocalo Food Truck Park for the past year and a half. McCormick said it has given the business a chance to build name recognition before opening at the market hall. He said 3rd St. Market Hall will serve as a good year round destination for Milwaukee.

“Moving into winter I think this is going to be an amazing spot for people to come in and actually have fun doing things indoors, when the winter months are upon us,” McCormick said.

The new market hall will also feature the "3SMH Photoverse," with 27 unique photo bays, touting props and backdrops, as well as seasonal sets for picture-takers.

To learn more about the vendors at 3rd St. Market Hall, as well as various job opportunities, visit the website at https://3rdstmarkethall.com/.