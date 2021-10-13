Madison County has brought back “Madison Local Eats,” a program for local restaurants to take part in gift card matching to help stimulate the local economy.

Vouchers go on sale today. There are 53 restaurants in the county participating this time around.

Vouchers are designed to double your money. People can claim them on the program website for $20, $50 or $100 for the participating restaurant of their choice to exchange for a gift card worth double what they paid.

The voucher is sent by email once claimed. To redeem the voucher, bring either a printed or a virtual copy of the email to the restaurant by November 14 to be exchanged for a gift card.

The vouchers will be available through October 21.