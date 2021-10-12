Syracuse's Downtown Farmers' Market is coming to an end after what organizers are calling a difficult season.

Members of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse say the market's business mostly comes from employees that work downtown, and only half returned to work.

They also say the downtown construction has caused a hassle for parking and getting to the market.

Organizers say they that even with the struggles, the city is working with the market to make sure it comes back next year.

"The cooperation with the city and the downtown committee is essential. We couldn't do this without them. The whole point of having the market originally was some fun and entertainment for the people that are captive down here, working and living," said Chuck McFadden, the Downtown Committee of Syracuse director of operations.

If you're hoping to grab some goodies before the season officially comes to an end, you still have a chance. The last day is today and the market will be open until 3 p.m.

In celebration for the end of the season, every person that goes will get some free cider and popcorn.