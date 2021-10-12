SILVER VALLEY, N.C. — Short-staffed establishments have become new victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Sir Pizza in Silver Valley is just one of the many places experiencing backlash from this outbreak.

What You Need To Know

Rebekah Amos is the great-granddaughter of the first Sir Pizza franchise owner in North Carolina

Sir Pizza in Silver Valley and Thomasville have had to close locations in the middle of the day sometimes due to staffing shortage

Former employees, family and friends have all had to pitch in and work when they can to keep the restaurant going

Rebekah Amos grew up working at Sir Pizza and now serves as a temporary shift manager to help out where she is needed.

“We’ve had to close about a dozen times this summer. We’ve had to close about two times a week, our slowest days, Mondays and Tuesdays for the past several weeks, because we simply don't have employment," Amos said.

“Whenever Phil’s father, Phil Sr., came to North Carolina and started this franchise here, you know we have a bunch of customers here who turned into family, and that’s not something we want to undeliver on,” Amos said.

Disappointing family, even those not related by blood, is never an easy task.

“It’s definitely a difficult decision to have to close the stores, but one you don't want to compromise your quality of service and your product,” she said.

To protect that quality, they have had to close in the middle of the day due to lack of staffing for other shifts.

“No one ever really calls out. That’s not the issue. We’re trying to make it work and trying not to overwork the current staff that we have,” Amos said.

As most families do, they slice out time in their busy schedules to lend a helping hand when needed. Amos works an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift Monday through Friday on top of picking up two to three shifts at Sir Pizza per week.

“On a busy night, weekend night, we have about 10 staff members at each location. Here lately we’ve been operating about five to six or seven on a good night whenever some of our older employees or family friends who worked in the stores before part-time. They’re able to come in the stores and work a shift,” Amos said.

The hunt for help has been an ongoing issue since reopening the dining room in May 2020.

“I've had so many applications in past years trying to get employees and were able to be super selective, but unfortunately now we only have very minimal applicants and whenever we do get them in. Last week, we had three interviews and one showed up for the interview and got the job but then didn't come in for their first day,” Amos said.

Sir Pizza has and continues to live up to the expectation Amos' great-grandfather built his franchise on, despite this fork in the road.

“It’s definitely tough, but it’s what is in the best interest for your employees and your customers,” Amos said.