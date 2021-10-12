As the Virginia governor’s race heats up, Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe is bringing out the big guns to stump for him in the campaign’s waning days.

Former President Barack Obama will join McAuliffe, the state’s former governor, at an event in Richmond on Oct. 23, a little over a week before Election Day. Obama will help McAuliffe mobilize Virginians during early voting, which began weeks ago and runs in person through Oct. 30, the campaign announced.

"There's going to be a lot of excitement," McAuliffe said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday. "The stakes are so huge. People don't understand. They come out in presidential years, but they have to come out in this off-year.”

Folks, I'm excited to announce that President Obama will be joining me in Richmond NEXT SATURDAY October 23rd for a GOTV event. Sign up to learn more here: https://t.co/ktMja6QqK7 pic.twitter.com/UvD88uQKD2 — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 12, 2021

The news comes after it was announced that First Lady Jill Biden and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams will campaign for McAuliffe in the coming days.

McAuliffe is in a tight race with Republican Glenn Youngkin, a businessman who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The Democrat has tried to brand Youngkin as a Trump acolyte and warned that a Youngkin win could spell a comeback for the former GOP president.

"If I were not to win this, this would be as I say the comeback of Donald Trump," McAuliffe said. "This would lift him off the mat. He would use this the launchpad to campaign in 2022, and then set him up for 2024.”

Recent polling suggests a tight race in the Old Dominion state. A recent poll conducted by Christopher Newport University's Watson Center for Civic Leadership from last week shows McAuliffe leading Youngkin 49-45, within the poll’s margin of error. Recent polls from Monmouth University (48-43) and Fox News (48-44) showed similar results.

McAuliffe stumped with President Joe Biden in July. A recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed the president’s popularity has slumped after a slew of challenges, and Biden has not announced plans to return.

Trump has not visited Virginia to support the former private equity executive.

McAuliffe, who preceded Northam in office, called Youngkin a “Trump wannabe” on Tuesday and said a win for Youngkin would get Trump “off the mat” and kick off another presidential run in 2024.

“We can’t let it happen,” he said.

Youngkin has said he would vote for Trump in 2024 if Trump is the Republican nominee.

In a written statement, Youngkin campaign spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said voters are rejecting McAuliffe’s platform, “so his response is to bring in more politicians to help draw a crowd larger than twelve people.”

Election Day is Nov. 2, and Tuesday is the last day to register to vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.