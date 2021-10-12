MUKWONAGO, Wis. — The holiday season is a busy time for many factories around Wisconsin as they look to ramp up production.

It is the case for Mukwonago-based Triple Crown Products which is looking to add around 40 full and part time positions.

Triple Crown Products specializes in custom embroidery and screen printing, mostly printing corporate logos on clothing and hats as well as other items. The holiday season is always the busiest time of year for the company.

Human Resources Manager Chad Paulson said that they are ready to get jobs filled.

“We are looking for people to start right away, two days ago, today, tomorrow, we can get people turned around in a very short amount of time,” Paulson said.

The majority of positions are in production areas like embroidery and shirt printing. Paulson said that you do not need prior experience and that their are opportunities to move up in the company.

“We are a growing company selling more every year,” Paulson said. “We just promoted a bunch of people from the positions they were in to supervisors and managers so there is growth potential here so if you want to grow its a great place to grow."

To learn more about the jobs available with Triple Crown, visit their website.