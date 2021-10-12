PORTLAND — Gas prices have risen in all three New England states over the course of the past week.

Prices in Maine rose 9.5 cents per gallon to $3.20, according to GasBuddy, which does a daily survey of 1,228 stations in the state. Prices are more than a dollar per gallon higher than they were a year ago.

Prices in Vermont went up more than 7 cents to $3.19. In New Hampshire, they went up more than 7 cents to $3.11

Oil prices reached their highest point in seven years last week, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. The price hike came after oil-producing nations decided not to raise production.

Demand for gas is also growing as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, he said.