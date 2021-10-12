The Department of Homeland Security secretary on Tuesday directed his agency to prevent exploitation of undocumented workers and instead crack down on their employers, including by stopping mass workplace raids that target noncitizens.

What You Need To Know The Department of Homeland Security secretary on Tuesday directed his agency to prevent exploitation of undocumented workers and instead crack down on their employers Mayorkas called for immediate changes, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stopping workplace raids that target undocumented workers The DHS secretary also asked his top officials to review their agency policies in order to help workers come forward about illegal practices without fear of deportation



There are approximately 11 million people living in the U.S. undocumented, and Mayorkas noted that many work in necessary jobs on the frontlines

In a memo to his department’s top officials, DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas outlined a new strategy around worksite immigration enforcement that centers on exploitative employers over employees themselves, in order to both drive down demand for illegal hiring and shine light on illegal workplace practices.

“These employers engage in illegal acts ranging from the payment of substandard wages to imposing unsafe working conditions and facilitating human trafficking and child exploitation,” he wrote.

And, he added, this harms all U.S. workers, since “by exploiting undocumented workers and paying them substandard wages, the unscrupulous employers create an unfair labor market.”

Mayorkas called for immediate changes, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stopping workplace raids that target undocumented workers, such as one in Mississippi in 2019 that led to the arrest of nearly 700 people.

“These highly visible operations misallocated enforcement resources while chilling, and even serving as a tool of retaliation for, worker cooperation in workplace standards investigations,” the DHS secretary wrote.

He also called for homeland security agencies to right away begin to exercise discretion when prosecuting unauthorized workers who come forward to report exploitation or illegal practices.

In the memo, Mayorkas directed agency leaders — the chiefs of ICE, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) — to review each of their policies surrounding the issue within 60 days.

He asked them to look at anything that might prevent victims or witnesses of illegal practices from coming forward, look for ways to help noncitizens report exploitation and participate in investigations without being deported and make sure that E-Verify — the online system employers use to assess worker’s eligibility — is not used to punish people in the workplace.

All in all, Mayorkas said, the 11 million people living undocumented in the U.S. include many who work on the frontlines — in farms, factories and elsewhere. Without the resources to deport all of those people, the secretary explained, the department must exercise discretion, including by moving the focus toward employers.

President Barack Obama had previously ended workplace immigration raids, although some employees were still arrested on worksites during his two terms. The raids then picked back up during the Trump administration, according to ICE data analyzed by PolitiFact.