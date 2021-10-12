The NBA's Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to play games or practice with the team until he is fully eligible due to local COVID-19 vaccination requirements in New York.

"Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks wrote in a statement released Tuesday. "Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability."

At a press conference later Tuesday, Marks addressed Irving's vaccination status more directly when asked if the 2016 NBA champion was vaccinated: "If he was vaccinated, we wouldn’t be having this discussion. I think that’s pretty clear."

"He had a choice to make and he made his choice," Marks added. "My job here is to make what we deem the best choices for the organization as a whole."

The announcement is the latest in a standoff about Irving's vaccination status, which has become one of the biggest questions for the Nets, which boasts a stacked roster with championship aspirations. The team was bracing for the possibility that Irving could only play in away games as recently as Sunday.

“I think we recognize that he’s not playing home games,” Nets head coach and former NBA MVP Steve Nash said Sunday. “We’re going to have to, for sure, play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much.”

Speaking to reporters later Tuesday, Marks said that the decision ultimately came down to himself and team governor Joe Tsai, the co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, though others were involved in the process.

"This process has been going on for a while," Marks said. "We've been bringing all of the information ahead here. This was a decision that Joe Tsai and I made. It's what's best for the organization at this point in time."

ESPN reported Monday night that Marks and Tsai, along with Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, would be involved in decisions about Irving's future. Other players, Marks said, were "made aware," but he would not comment on specific players' reactions.

"All parties that needed to be consulted were," Marks noted, saying he has had "multiple meetings" with Irving's representatives. "Will there be pushback from Kyrie and his camp? I’m sure this won’t be something they like."

“There’s just a lot of questions about what’s going on in the world of Kyrie and I think I’d love to just keep that private and handle it the right way with my team and go forward together with a plan,” Irving said, attending media day virtually. “So obviously I’m not able to be present there today, but that doesn’t mean that I’m putting any limits on the future of me being able to join the team.”

"Everything will be released at a due date and once we get this cleared up,” Irving said at the time. “As of right now, please just respect my privacy regarding anything — home games, what’s happening with vaccination."

While the league does not mandate vaccines for its players, cities like New York have enacted local ordinances which require professional athletes to be inoculated against COVID-19 in order to practice and play. While a recent ruling allowed Irving to play at the Nets' practice facility because it is a private entity, the team was prepared to be without the 7x All-Star for their 41 home games at Barclays Center, as well as two road games across the East River in Manhattan against the New York Knicks.

"It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice," Marks continued. "Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction."

"We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the borough of Brooklyn proud," Marks concluded.

Also Tuesday, Marks said that they hope to have Irving return, and would welcome him back with open arms if circumstances change.

"The hope is we’ll have Kyrie back," Marks said. "We’ll welcome him back with open arms, under a different set of circumstances."

The NBA announced last month that players will not be paid for games missed due to their vaccination status.

"The only salary he is going to lose is for the home games," Marks said Tuesday.

The Brooklyn Nets will make their regular season debut against the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the kick-off game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.