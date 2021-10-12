A Maine foundation has pledged a $1 million grant to help expand a children's center in the state's capital city.

The grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation is slated to provide the money to Children's Center, which is an early childhood intervention and family support services organization in Augusta. The foundation said the grant is a matching grant given in honor of David and Kaye Flanagan, who are longtime supports of the center.

The foundation said it is matching up to $1 million in donations that support the expansion of the center. The center is in the midst of a $5 million fundraising campaign to finance its expansion and said the gift brings the total amount raised to $4.1 million.

The center announced plans to expand earlier in the year. It has said it plans to more than double its space.