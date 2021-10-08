GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The wedding services industry is struggling to bounce back from the pandemic, but some aren't letting that stop them from building new venues and businesses.

According to IBIS World Statistics, the revenue for the wedding industry declined by 30% last year

As the industry bounces back, a new wedding venue called The Cornealius Properties is opening in Goldsboro

It's owned by the Neal family. Their daughter, Brooke Neal Freeman owns Brooke's Fresh Cut Flower Farm

As the sun rises over Goldsboro, Brooke Neal Freeman moves quickly through fields of flowers as she fills her orders for the day. She has a master's degree in social work and didn't get into gardening until a few years ago.

"My parents both work in human services, but my granddad had a big garden," Freeman said.

The change in career came after she was in a boating accident in 2017. Freeman, her husband and three friends were stranded 10 miles off Topsail Island, off the coast of North Carolina. Luckily, they were rescued by the Coast Guard.

“I definitely got a second chance at life, and I would definitely say that this flower farm would definitely not be something I would have started before," Freeman said. "I feel like I really faced death. So when you get a second chance at life... you're like, 'What am I going to do with my life? I gotta do something for God, I gotta do something bigger than what I was doing before.'”

That's when Freeman tried her hand at growing tulips to give to her family members as gifts. She realized she had a knack for it and says working in the fields helps her feel closer to God.

"It's so exciting to see how our flowers impact customers," Freeman said. "A lot of time people will say, 'Oh my goodness, these are old country flowers, my grandmother used to grow these!' Or something like that. The flowers will bring back some kind of memory for people and I think that is what its about."

Freeman is thankful for much of her success, and credits her community-supported agriculture. She delivers a best-in-bloom assortment daily to people's homes and businesses.

Now, Freeman is also creating wedding arrangements for brides on their special day. That mission is becoming a little easier as her family finishes up construction for a reception hall at The Cornealius Properties.

"I cannot wait! The first wedding is just going to be a dream," Freeman said.

The outdoor space is located on 90 acres off Old Smithfield Highway amongst tall trees, a lake and local flora and fauna. The family also built an open-air church, The Birdsong Chapel. They are hosting their first wedding there this weekend.