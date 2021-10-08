The officer who shot Jacob Blake last year will not face federal criminal civil rights charges, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests. An Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them, during one of the demonstrations.

State prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sheskey in January after video showed that Blake had been armed with a knife.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched its own investigation days after the shooting. The agency announced Friday that it won’t pursue charges against Sheskey either, saying there’s not enough evidence to prove he used excessive force or violated Blake’s federal rights.

Prosecutors must be able to prove an officer intentionally deprived an individual of their constitutional rights “beyond a reasonable doubt” in such cases.

The DOJ on Friday wrote that a “team of experienced federal prosecutors determined that insufficient evidence exists to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the KPD officer willfully violated the federal criminal civil rights statutes.”

Officials from the Justice Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin notified the Blake family of the decision prior to the public announcement.

The Blake family’s attorney, Ben Crump, didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment. Blake’s uncle Justin Blake, who has been acting as the family’s spokesman, also didn’t immediately respond to a message.

The Justice Department’s findings mirror Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley’s determination in January that Sheskey could successfully argue that he fired in self-defense.

Investigators found that Blake had fought with three officers for several minutes before he was shot, at one point shrugging off a shock from a stun gun, and was trying to get into an SUV when Sheskey tried to stop him by pulling on his shirt. Graveley said video shows Blake turning toward Sheskey with a knife and made a motion toward the officer with the knife.

Blake has said he picked it up before heading to a vehicle to drive away with two of his children. He has said he was prepared to surrender once he put the knife in the vehicle.

Sheskey told investigators that he feared for his own safety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.