MILWAUKEE — The “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest is now down to its final four.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group on Wednesday announced the Top 4 products advancing on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. More than 135,000 votes have been cast so far.
The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin finalists are:
Cat Electric Rope Shovel
Caterpillar Global Mining
South Milwaukee, Wis.
Glazer Donuts
Kwik Trip
La Crosse, Wis.
V12 600hp Verado Outboard Engine
Mercury Marine
Fond du Lac, Wis.
140 Ton Navy Crane
Broadwind Heavy Fabrications
Manitowoc, Wis.
The ultimate winner will be announced on Oct. 14 at Business Day in Pewaukee, Wis. People can vote once per day, per device until noon on Oct. 14. For more information, visit www.madeinwis.com.