MILWAUKEE — The “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest is now down to its final four.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group on Wednesday announced the Top 4 products advancing on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. More than 135,000 votes have been cast so far.

The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin finalists are:

Cat Electric Rope Shovel

Caterpillar Global Mining

South Milwaukee, Wis.

Glazer Donuts

Kwik Trip

La Crosse, Wis.

V12 600hp Verado Outboard Engine

Mercury Marine

Fond du Lac, Wis.

140 Ton Navy Crane

Broadwind Heavy Fabrications

Manitowoc, Wis.

The ultimate winner will be announced on Oct. 14 at Business Day in Pewaukee, Wis. People can vote once per day, per device until noon on Oct. 14. For more information, visit www.madeinwis.com.