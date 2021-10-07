A number of sailors were injured when the U.S.S. Connecticut hit a submerged object while operating in the Indo-Pacific region earlier this month, the U.S. Navy revealed on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Oct. 2, when the fast attack submarine was in international waters. There were “no life threatening injuries” to those onboard the ship.

A Navy spokesperson confirmed to Spectrum News that around a dozen sailors experienced “bumps and scrapes” and all injured parties were treated on board, but no one had to be transported to a secondary location for treatment.

The submarine is in a stable and safe condition, and its nuclear propulsion plant remains fully operational. The Navy is currently assessing the extent of the damage to the rest of the submarine and will investigate the incident.

A Navy spokesperson could not confirm the nature of the object struck due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The U.S.S. Connecticut is a Seawolf-class submarine, a high-powered type of submersible vehicle originally created during the Cold War era to combat Soviet ballistic missile submarines in the late 1980s. The Connecticut was commissioned in 1998.

Seawolf submarines have a silent speed of 20k, with a total crew of 116, including 15 officers.

The U.S.S. Connecticut did have to return to the surface, and will reportedly arrive in Guam in the near future.

The submarine was deployed from Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington this May, per the Navy Times.

