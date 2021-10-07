The Department of Defense unveiled its new “Climate Adaptation Plan” on Thursday, part of President Joe Biden’s mandate that all government agencies review and prioritize climate change mitigation strategies across all operations.

The DOD will not simply “adapt to the devastation of climate change” under the new plan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote in a statement, but plans to “work with nations around the world to meet the threat"



The new plan has five key action items: climate-informed decision-making, training forces for severe weather, testing and upgrading equipment for extreme weather events, mantaining resilient and green supply chains, and coordinating with local and international partners



Tackling climate change has turned into one of the administration’s primary focuses, and Biden has called the issue a “code red” emergency

“Tackling these challenges also presents an opportunity, because the bold steps we are taking are good for the climate and also good for our mission of defending the nation,” Austin continued. “With this roadmap, the U.S. military will become even more resilient, efficient, and innovative—and remain the world's preeminent fighting force, ready to confront the risks of today and tomorrow.”

The DOD effort will focus on five key “lines of effort,” or sector-specific climate actions.

The first prong will be to shift the department’s overall policy to center on “climate-informed decision-making,” which will be applied across the DOD’s intelligence gathering and reporting, in all tactical strategies and in corporate and business partnerships.

Those updates will include, in part, incorporating climate considerations in wartime combat strategy, predictions for greenhouse gas emission possibilities in future contracts or deals and a revision of support tools needed by taking region-specific climate concerns into account.

The DOD says every subsequent action in its plan is “dependent on the outcomes of this effort.”

The department’s second area of focus will be to train DOD forces to be ready for severe weather conditions like droughts, floods, fires, hurricanes and tornadoes, which experts say will only become more frequent and extreme over the next several decades.

Under the new protocol, programs will be updated to include training in such high-risk conditions, and the department will “adjust medical skills and first-aid training for extreme heat” and other climate change-related conditions.

All equipment, both current and future, will be tested under extreme climate conditions for security and longevity. The department’s overall goal is an “agile force, trained and equipped to operate effectively in all anticipated climatic conditions.” There is no specific timeline for when the training changes will be implemented, as they will be continually reviewed and adjusted in the months ahead.

The department will also turn its focus to building and maintaining resilient infrastructure that can withstand severe weather and climate change; DOD officials will also strengthen the department’s ecosystem services and natural assets.

The plan’s fourth pillar will be to ensure climate-resilient supply chains are functional, particularly for supplies such as fuel and certain chemicals in hard-to-reach areas.

The DOD will first assess its current supply chain infrastructure with a goal of shifting to American-made products.

Finally, the department will partner with both national and international agencies and governments to leverage global information and technologies to best implement all climate-mitigation strategies, which officials say can “only be achieved through close collaboration with others.”

The department’s new plan comes months after Biden issued an executive order saying climate change considerations will be an “essential element of United States foreign policy and national security.”

“Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy, and the threat is here,” the president said after touring damage from Hurricane Ida in New York in September.