The arts and entertainment industry took a hit throughout the pandemic with many venues closed and crowds kept at bay. The last 18 months have brought forth a long road for getting shows and live events back on stages across the state, as attested by Cait Devin, a Central New York artist who has had an even larger uphill battle than most.

“It's been like walking through a bunch of really mean demons in the air,” said Devin, who suffers from a condition known as 'the suicide disease' in trigeminal neuralgia.

“It's not a good feeling. it's given me the worst anxiety that I've had. That's a lot. It does kind of affect your psyche, and your coping skills,” said Devin. “Music saved my life. Thankfully, I'm doing a bit better now.

Over the last couple of months, the struggle has been real to get back on stage, but Devin has used the time as best she could.

“[People asked me] 'Wasn't it sad to be in quarantine? How did you do with that dealing with a condition and dealing with having to stay home all the time?' I honestly say I appreciated the quarantine,'” said Devin.

The lockdowns of yesteryear allowed Devin to focus on her health and networking for when shows would be back on local stages, a benefit. A negative, she said, was seeing the polarizing affect of pandemic politics make their way to the music scene - her safe space through it all.

“I know to keep an open perspective and just keep it solely about music,” she noted. “I do try to keep an open mind, at the same time, be responsible, and be aware of what's happening in the world.”

Just glad to be playing again, Devin's seen the debates boil over on social media, and says she's remaining to be as "Switzerland" as possible.

“I think if you're not vaccinated, it might be important to wear a mask; it may be important to social distance,” said Devin. “If you are vaccinated, that's great. However, I think you should be still thinking about, you don't have to feel pressured by anyone's opinion as long as you have others' best interest in mind and if you have your own best interest in mind. Take care of yourself.”

As more music and live events return, Devin wishes everyone would take a deep breathe and come together.

“People are sometimes very excellent at communicating. However, not everybody is excellent at comprehension. And that's what people need,” said Devin. “Put it in the song. Don't put it on Facebook.”