BRUNSWICK — The long-term redevelopment of the former Navy base Brunswick Landing is continuing with another round of improvements worth $4.1 million.

Electric vehicle charging stations, new lighting, an extension of a walking trail and a new roadway are among the projects planned for next year at the former naval air station, The Times Record reported.

On Monday, the Brunswick town council approved its portion of $748,600 for the investments. The remaining funding comes from federal and state sources and from the reserves of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, which has overseen redevelopment of the base that closed in 2011.

In August, the development authority reported that 2,464 full- and part-time employees work at the landing, which hosts around 150 companies and operates on its own renewable energy grid.

The executive director of the development authority, Steve Levesque, said work on the projects began in July and most will be finished by June next year. He said the expenditure this year is about average for annual capital projects.