The World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed a vaccine for malaria on Wednesday, the first time the body has recommended widespread use of a vaccination for the deadly virus.

In sub-Saharan Africa, malaria is the leading cause of death for children under the age of 5

Malaria, a life-threatening disease caused by parasites transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, is most deadly for children under five years of age. In sub-Saharan Africa, malaria is the leading cause of death for young children; in 2019, over 409,000 people died from the disease, over two-thirds of which were deaths of children under the age of five, per the WHO.

“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a statement. “Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year.”

The vaccine is approved for use in children as young as five months old. The malaria vaccine, known as Mosquirix, was developed by GlaxoSmithKline in 1987. While it’s the first to be authorized, it is only about 30% effective, requires up to four doses, and protection fades after just months.

Still, given the extremely high burden of malaria in Africa — where the majority of the world’s more than 200 million cases a year and 400,000 deaths occur — scientists say the vaccine could still have a major impact.

The vaccine is particularly recommended as a preventative treatment for those living in “regions with moderate to high transmission” of the disease, as defined by WHO.

Sub-Saharan African has the highest risk of death from malaria, but individuals in South-East Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Pacific and the Americas are also at risk of contracting the disease.

“We have long hoped for an effective malaria vaccine and now for the first time ever, we have such a vaccine recommended for widespread use,” WHO regional director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, wrote in part. “Today’s recommendation offers a glimmer of hope for the continent which shoulders the heaviest burden of the disease and we expect many more African children to be protected from malaria and grow into healthy adults.”

The WHO approved the vaccine after a two-year study of 800,000 individuals in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. To date, over 2.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across those three countries, and has shown a “favorable safety profile,” officials said.

The locations surveyed since 2019 showed a 30% in severe or deadly malaria cases, even in areas of high transmission.

When used alongside other malaria mitigation strategies — like insecticide treated bednets — the WHO found around 90% of children in the pilot countries were protected by at least one of the two options.

The WHO will partner with regional health organizations to help countries decide whether they should adopt the vaccine as part of their “national malaria control strategies.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.