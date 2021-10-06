SANFORD, Fla. — Many retail stores, including some in Central Florida, are starting to scramble to find enough help ahead of the holiday shopping season.

What You Need To Know Forbes says holiday retail shopping in the U.S. is expected to grow by 2.7% compared to last year





Big box stores like Target and Publix are looking to hire thousands with more pay





It means smaller businesses are struggling to staff up for the holidays

Stores like Target are offering increased wages for holiday season workers, and small business owners say those kinds of offers can be tough to compete with.

One business owner, Maguire Wise, said the holiday rush has already started for her.

These days, unboxing and stocking are the name of the game for Wise.

She owns Magpie's Modern General Store in downtown Sanford, and she's keeping busy to keep ahead of potential staffing concerns.

"A lot of people are heeding the warning and getting out there and shopping, which is nice, because it will make it a little better paced during the actual crunch of the season," said Wise.

She said she's going to need enough helping hands to get her through the season.



"It just seems like a lot of people are having the same issue, so, we're fighting over just very few people in the work force," she said.

With big box stores like Publix planning to hire thousands of new workers for the holiday season, Wise said it can be tough to compete, especially with benefits.

"It can definitely be," she said. "There's certain things that we just can't touch, so we have to offer other things."

Of course, Wise said a big key keeping up staffing levels is taking care of the employees she already has.

She says in her five years of business — and now two storefronts — she thinks she's built up a pretty good work environment for current employees, and one that prospective employees would want to be a part of.

So even if she's short of hands now, she thinks she won't be for long.

"We don't have the same benefits (as big box stores), but people love to hang out here, and the energy and the service of a small business like this," Wise said. "So I think for a lot of people, it's more about their quality of life."

According to Forbes, holiday retail shopping in the U.S. is expected to grow by 2.7% compared to last year.

That might not seem like a lot, but that equates to a more than $1 trillion difference.