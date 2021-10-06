President Joe Biden is escalating his campaign to get Congress to lift the federal debt limit, hosting business leaders at the White House Wednesday and warning in a new report that failure to extend the government’s borrowing authority could set off a global financial crisis.

The moves come amid indications Democrats may change Senate filibuster rules to get around Republican opposition.

The nation faces a countdown to about Oct. 18, when the U.S. is expected to hit its debt limit and the Treasury Department will no longer be able to borrow any more money to fund government operations and pay its debts.

If the U.S. doesn’t suspend the limit by then, it will default on responsibilities such as interest payments, social security and Medicare, and the economic fallout could be disastrous.

Biden will host a number of CEOs — including the heads of banks like Citi, JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America — to underscore the severe ramifications if the government runs out of money to cover its bills.

Ahead of the meeting, the White House warned that if the borrowing limit isn’t extended, it could set of a global financial crises that the United States may not be able to manage.

“A default would send shock waves through global financial markets and would likely cause credit markets worldwide to freeze up and stock markets to plunge,” the White House Council of Economic Advisers said in a new report first obtained by the New York Times. “Employers around the world would likely have to begin laying off workers.”

The recession that could be triggered could be worse than the 2008 financial crisis because it would come as so many nations are still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said.

"The federal government could only stand back, helpless to address the economic maelstrom," officials wrote.

Officials warned in the report that a default could elevate mortgage rates for home buyers and disrupt federal payments for millions of Americans on Medicare, retirees receiving Social Security, members of the military and veterans and millions of others who depend on funds from the U.S. government. Critical services, such as official time keeping from the National Institute of Standards and Technology or crucial forecasts from the National Weather Service, could also be impacted, the report says.

At his weekly press conference, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., did not embrace — or reject — the idea of changing the filibuster for this one specific issue. Instead, Schumer simply repeated what he, President Biden and others have said — that Republicans should “get out of the way” and allow Democrats to pass the measure that’s already been approved and sent over from the House.

“The best way to get this done is for Republicans to just get out of the way,” Schumer said. He said the burden to stand aside is on McConnell’s shoulders.

“If Republicans would just get out of the damn way,” Schumer continued, “we could get this all done.”

McConnell, though, wants to force Democrats to use the process he favors, which gives Republicans ample time to remind voters about the unpopular vote.

“They’ve had plenty of time to execute the debt ceiling increase,” McConnell said about the Democrats. “They need to do this – and the sooner they get about it, the better.”

Democrats, however, are quick to remind that they voted with Republicans under former President Donald Trump to raise the debt limit – and that the national debt rose about $8 trillion under the Trump administration.

Once a routine matter, raising the debt limit has become politically treacherous over the past decade or more, used by Republicans, in particular, to rail against government spending and the rising debt load, now at $28 trillion.

The fact is, both parties have contributed to the debt and the nation has run a deficit most years for decades.

The filibuster has been up for debate all year, as Biden and his allies consider ways to work around GOP opposition to much of his agenda.

Biden has not backed earlier calls to end the filibuster for other topics — namely voting law changes. But Tuesday’s comments could signal a new phase.

President Biden said Tuesday evening that amending the filibuster to address the debt limit is "a real possibility."

At least one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., sounded resistant Tuesday. He and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have raised objections to ending the filibuster on other topics this year.