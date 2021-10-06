PALMETTO, Fla. — Manatee County is moving forward its deep well injection plan to finally close the Piney Point wastewater site for good.

A public meeting will be held Wednesday night at the Manatee County Central Library so anyone with questions or concerns about the plan can speak directly to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection as well as county officials. It will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the library’s Barcarrota Blvd location.

That is one of the final steps of the permitting process, according to county administrator Scott Hopes.

“Once the public hearing is completed and DEP is satisfied, its my understanding they will issue the final permit, and we will be ready to start drilling the deep injection well,” he explained.

As of early October, there’s roughly 260 million gallons of wastewater in the reservoir. Hopes says time is of the essence and it still poses a risk to both nearby residents and Tampa Bay.

Last week, the county received a letter from 5 environmental groups stating that they plan to file a lawsuit in regards to the injection well plans. The groups include ManaSota88, Center for Biological Diversity, Our Children's Earth Foundation, Suncoast Waterkeeper and Tampa Bay Waterkeepers.

As outlined in the letter, the groups feel that the injection well plan has environmental risks.

Hopes said the letter is riddled with misinformation and the deep well injection plan was not the easiest option, but instead the one that made the most sense.

“The quickest and least expensive option is to do what DEP allowed to be done in April which is to dump hundreds and millions of gallons in the bay,” he said. “That’s the quickest way to dewater the stacks. Manatee County took decisive action to keep that from happening in the future.”

If the permit is granted, the plan could be in action by next fall. ​