In separate statements, the Secretary of Defense and multiple former Pentagon chiefs warned of dire consequences if Congress does not take action to address the United States debt limit.

What You Need To Know Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned that if the U.S. defaults on its debts, "it would undermine the economic strength on which our national security rests"



Austin warned that default "would also seriously harm our service members and their families because" he "would have no authority or ability to ensure that our service members, civilians, or contractors would be paid in full or on time



Separately, six former defense secretaries urged Congressional leadership in a letter to raise the debt limit in order to "avoid catastrophic consequences" for the U.S. military and America's standing on the world stage



The group includes James Mattis, who served under former President Donald Trump, as well as Pentagon chiefs under former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton

The nation faces a countdown to about Oct. 18, when the U.S. is expected to hit its debt limit and the Treasury Department will no longer be able to borrow any more money to fund government operations and pay its debts. If the U.S. doesn’t suspend the limit by then, it will default on responsibilities such as interest payments, social security and Medicare, and the economic fallout could be disastrous.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that if the U.S. defaults on its debts, "it would undermine the economic strength on which our national security rests."

Austin also added that "it would also seriously harm our service members and their families because" he "would have no authority or ability to ensure that our service members, civilians, or contractors would be paid in full or on time."

The secretary also warned that benefits for more than 2.4 million military retirees would be at risk and federal contractors could have payments delayed if the country defaults, as well as the risk of undermining the stature of the U.S. dollar and the standing of the country's reputation worldwide.

Separately, six former defense secretaries, including James Mattis, who served under former President Donald Trump, urged Congressional leadership in a letter to raise the debt limit in order to "avoid catastrophic consequences" for the U.S. military and America's standing on the world stage.

"If we default on the 'full faith and credit of the United States,' it will send a signal to our friends and our adversaries that America does not keep its word to our military forces," the group wrote. "We can hardly think of a more damaging message in an era of global instability and the rise of great power competition."

Signatories of the letter included Mattis, Ashton Carter, Chuck Hagel and Leon Panetta, who all served under former President Barack Obama, and William Cohen and William Perry, who served under former President Bill Clinton. Notably, Cohen was also a former member of both the U.S. House and Senate, representing the state of Maine as a Republican.

The group wrote that voting to increase the debt limit does not authorize new spending, emphasizing that it authorizes "the government to pay bills it has already incurred," including funding for national security programs.

"The federal government has obligated funds for federal contractors who operate our military bases at home and abroad and provide service to crucial defense technologies," they wrote. "Failure to pay them for work they have already been approved to undertake could jeopardize ongoing military training and readiness."

"Moreover, the federal government pays the salaries of 2.1 million military members each year. Defaulting on our debt could halt those payments, and it is unclear if those families would ever be repaid," they added, emphasizing the point Secretary Austin made in his statement. "We should not ask our all-volunteer military to serve our nation without pay. If we do that, we will not have a highly capable military to fight and win the nation’s wars."

The former Pentagon chiefs urged bipartisanship to address the debt limit, calling for Democrats and Republicans to come to the table to support the United States consistently paying its debts.

"As former Secretaries of Defense, we were always proud that Republicans and Democrats consistently came together to provide strong bipartisan support for the bills that authorize and provide expenditures to maintain the strongest military force in the world," they wrote. "It would be tragic to allow partisanship to now deny those critical resources essential to protecting our national security."

"In order to maintain our military strength, and in particular for the sake of our men and women in uniform and their families, we strongly urge Congress to come together and act swiftly to again affirm our commitment to keeping America strong at home and abroad," the letter concludes.