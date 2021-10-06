POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The familiar smell of fresh coffee brewing and the sound of breakfast orders, describes the busy corner deli in downtown Lakeland, Divicious Deli.

The owner of New York inspired restaurant, Johansi Santana said that when you walk through her doors – you’re family.

“I know their orders, I know their name and a little bit about their family,” said Santana. “It is a community and I love that we get to know each other as a family versus a number or a client.”

Santana was born and raised in New York but her heritage is from the Dominican Republic.

“We’re most known for our Cuban sandwiches and also our coffee and authentic Dominican pastries,” said Santana. “My deli is a little bit of the New York Style with a fusion of Hispanic and when you live in New York this is exactly what you see.”

Santana said she didn’t grow up cooking but after she completed hospitality school she knew her unique Dominican New Yorker styled background would make the perfect mix for a deli. So, she left New York and made her blueprint in Lakeland.

“As a business owner and especially when you’re starting, you need all the locals to support you and that’s exactly what the Lakeland community does,” said Santana.

Divicious Deli is a family owned business; Santana’s husband runs the logistics and her daughter’s work as baristas.

“We first opened up a deli in South Florida but closed that one down 5 years ago,” said Santana. “We’ve been in this Lakeland location for 7 years; it’s been great."

Santana says she hopes to build generational wealth for her family with the diner.

“As a Dominican heritage based, I want to continue this for my family and so people know, it doesn’t matter where you came from, we are all the same and we can all continue succeeding together,” said Santana.