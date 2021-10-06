DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's now a little easier to donate breast milk in Volusia County.

Halifax Health just became a designated breast milk depot, hoping to get more milk to the babies that need it most. However they need more moms to donate.

Hannah Knutelski is a self proclaimed Milk Maker and “Lactavist”. She spends a good chunk of her day at her dinging room table scrolling on her phone, learning everything she can about pumping.

“I’ts definetitly a second full time job,” said Knutelski.

Shes been pumping for the last two years, ever since her son Fisher was born.

“After he was born he has some respiratory complications and I really that the breast milk he was receiving then, he had an infection so I think it helped him tremendously to get out of the NICU a lot faster,” said Knutelski.

While it’s a tiring and at times difficult process, she stays focused on the benefits.

“I just tell myself you know its for my son, its for my family and now its going to be for the community,” ssaid Knutelski.

Since Hannah produces more milk than her son needs, she’ll be sending many ounced of liquid gold will be going elsewhere. In her kitchen, she takes out her supplies to carefully measure out and store what she’s produced. It then gets labeled and put in the freezer where the rest of her stockpile is ready to go.

Hannah has donated over 600 ounces of breastmilk to her friends and family who have needed help with their supply, but now she’s donating to Halifax Health. She jumped at the chance to help, as that is where her son was born.

“Being a brand new mom and being told your baby is sick and needs to go to the NICU its just something no one really expects to happen to them, so to be able to give that to Halifax and give a part of myself to Halifax is just going to be so awesome,” said Knutelski.

It took her a month to get approved. She did interviews, shared medical records, and got bloodwork done. Now the door is opening on a new opportunity to help.

“I am very excited, a little anxious but very excited,” said Knutelski. “It’s part of you its your milk that you made for your baby, so its like a little piece of your heart”

Inside the hospital, she walked staight to Lactation Consultant Ellen Barton.

Its an exciting day for Barton when Knutelsski arrives, as this is the first donation they’ve received since becoming a Milk Depot.

“We are so excited we have been using donor milk from mother milk bank in Orlando since 2016 for our NICU babies, so we’ve seen over the last 5 years what the benefits of this donor milk does for these babies,” said Barton. “It’s vital, its like a medicine for them.”

The milk will then be taken to Orlando, to the Mother’s Milk Bank of Florida ,where it will be processed, pasteurized and distributed back to hospitals like Halifax. Barton hopes now that moms can drop off their milk here at the hospital, that more mothers will decide to donate. She shared she would even pick up from moms near the hospital if they don’t have transportation.

“It is nice to know that they are making a donation that is going to immediately impact the babies that are right here in Volusia County,” said Barton.

As for Hannah, this process has been a life changing one, as she’s now studying to be a lactation consultant herself.

“So that I can reach out to other mothers who are experiencing some issues or complications to basically motivate other mothers to do what I have done and what I was helped with,” said Knutelski

For more information on how to apply to be a donor at Halifax, you can call 425.BABY or visit their website here. You can also visit the Milk Bank of Florida website here.