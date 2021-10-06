TAMPA, Fla. — A new Tampa Bay business is being recognized by the online tech giant, Google.

Sheffie Robinson, 40, recently founded the company Shamrck, which is a web-based tool that guides middle and high school students to careers that fit them best.

Just recently, Robinson was recognized as one of 50 African American business owners from around the country to be part of Google's Black Founders Fund.

Robinson will receive $100,000 from Google to help grow her business along with another $100,000 in Google ads and credits. She'll also receive guidance to help boost her business.

Robinson was in tears after hearing the news.

"It was validation that we were doing something that made sense," she said. "That it could make change, that a company like Google says 'We believe in you,' that's a huge deal."

Google was not the only company that recognized Robinson's start-up. She was also selected to be part of the Tech Women Rising Cohort for the Tampa Bay Wave.

Robinson said she never imagined her start-up would come this far in just one year.

Last November, Robinson was struggling to keep her own career alive. She had a software company that was hit hard during the pandemic.

That's when she created Shamrck, because she saw students struggling too.

"It didn't seem like the pandemic was going away, but then I saw a problem that was exacerbated by the pandemic and that was the education to industry gap," Robinson said.

Robinson said she's excited to be recognized, but what she ultimately wants to do is make a difference in the lives of youth.