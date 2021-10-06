TAMPA, Fla. — Bay area companies are still waiting for guidance on OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard.

It requires all businesses with more than 100 employees to require COVID-19 vaccinations.

"They put out what's known as a emergency temporary standard, which was really broad on vision and very low on specifics," said. Alexis Muellner, editor of the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

OSHA has not issued an Emergency Temporary Standard since 1986, and until the standard posts to the federal registry there are no specific guidelines or implementation strategies for local companies to follow.

It could be days or weeks before OSHA officially posts the standards, and Muellner says companies that have been proactive in encouraging employees to get vaccinated will not be caught as surprised when the rule goes in to effect.

"A lot of companies have been proactive about their role in helping their workforce consider vaccination," Muellner said. "It's a thorny issue. The more people who are vaccinated, I think the sooner that a lot of employers feel like hey were out of this and be able to steer clear of all the challenges that the pandemic faces."



It is unclear what the definition of "fully vaccinated" will be under the new OSHA standard, or if it will include boosters to the initial dose of vaccine.