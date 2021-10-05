CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Love is in the air as more couples prepare to tie the knot.

According to “The Wedding Report,” there will be about 2.5 million weddings in 2022, the most since 1984. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, there were only 1.2 million weddings.

Wedding vendors across the country are seeing an increase in inquires, and are expecting to do double the business next year.



Click Away Photography in Charlotte estimates they will have 50 weddings to photograph in 2022, and the owner says some brides are already booking for 2023.

With restrictions lifted in North Carolina, a Charlotte photographer is busy almost every weekend, and says her schedule for 2022 is filling up fast.

Sarah Vivas owns Click Away Photography. In a normal year, she shoots around 25 weddings.

“[In 2020] we ended up shooting, I believe it was eight weddings that year. So, quite the drop,” Vivas said.

She says after a few months with an empty calendar, at the end of 2020 her inbox started filling up with inquiries.

“I feel like most of it is going towards fall 2022 and spring 2023,” Vivas said.

People are already emailing to book two years in advance, and it can be a lot to tackle.

"It’s also overwhelming seeing it all happen I guess at one time because essentially we’re taking a couple years worth of weddings and cramming them into one year,” she said.

Vivas says even with the busy schedule, she’s excited for her 2022 couples.

“Going from eight weddings, and this year we have 30 weddings, and possibly 30 weddings next year, I feel like it’s definitely a bounce back from 2020,” Vivas said.

Vivas says all vendors are filling up quickly, and she recommends couples have a backup plan for a date and venue if the one they want isn’t available.