University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings has announced he is stepping down from his position at the end of June 2022.

Cummings has asked to return to the university’s faculty upon stepping down as a professor of public policy and educational leadership.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the students of the University of Southern Maine as president,” Cummings said in a statement. "I’m excited for what the future holds for the University of Southern Maine, and I’m excited to explore new opportunities and new challenges both professionally and personally.”

Cummings has served as the university’s president for seven years and was president of the University of Maine at Augusta for one year.

“I respect President Cummings’ request to leave the USM presidency on a high note and return to the faculty. He can be proud of the legacy he’s built,” University of Maine System Chancellor Daniel Malloy said.

Cummings began his academic career in Gorham as a high school history teacher and department head. He served on the faculties of both Southern Maine Community College and USM, most recently as an assistant professor of educational leadership in the master’s and doctoral degree programs.

Cummings is a former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, majority leader, and chairman of the state’s Joint Committee of Education and Cultural Affairs, where he sponsored the successful bill to create the state community college system.