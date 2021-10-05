TAMPA, Fla. — Local Veterans are using the skills they learned while deployed to run a successful private security company.

Their services are now being commissioned more than 2500 miles away in Calfornia for Superbowl LVI.

The company staffed more than 400 agents for Super Bowl LV





They have now been hired to provide security for Super Bowl LVI

On a typical day at Rat Pak University you will find people like Kevin Honoret training.

"I've been with Rat Pack for about two month now," he said.

He's walking in with past experience.

"I have a law enforcement background" that can also be used in this line of work, he added.

He's one of several agents from Tampa that will lend their services to Super Bowl LVI in California.



"Our goal is to make sure everybody is safe," he said.



Tactical training at the school is usually led by Army veterans — and classroom traininghelps prepare students for their security guard license.

Marine and Army veteran Jack Moyer teaches the course and said he uses the leadership skills he learned in service, which he credits for a large part of their success.

"We all know how to work as a single team, as a single effort, so there is a lot of support here," said Moyer.

The company is minority-, veteran- and female-owned.

Human Resource Director Angelika Pacheo worked her way up through the ranks of the company.

"I was always a protector by heart growing up — I did security," she said.

She said Rat Pack is a great opportunity for employment and is a good way to transition to civilian life for Veterans.

"Every one comes at a different stage in their life," she said. "I get vets who are lost; they don't know where to start. "

Pacheco offers them a place to find their footing just as the company's CEO JayR McIntyre did for her years ago.

Her next goal is to recruit more women in the field of security .

"Women, veteran or civilians who are interested in becoming the next Charlies Angels," she said.

During last year's Super Bowl, she helped train and staff more than 400 agents.

She will now help the company with its next mission to train and staff agents for the Super Bowl LVI.