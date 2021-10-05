The United States Capitol Police said Tuesday that officers have a person in custody after investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., the second day of the high court's new term.

The incident took place on the second day of the Supreme Court's new term



Capitol Police have been on high alert about threats since the Jan. 6 insurrection, when a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt Congress' certification of Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election



The court's new term opened on Monday, and a number of high-profile cases are on the docket, including those related to abortion and guns

"One of our teams just moved in and extracted the man from the SUV," Capitol Police wrote on Twitter. "The man is in custody. Everyone is safe."

BREAKING: One of our teams just moved in and extracted the man from the SUV. The man is in custody. Everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/p7J8Hy2oym — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 5, 2021

"We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE," the department wrote earlier Tuesday on Twitter, urging people to stay away from the area and closing roads near the high court.

Police will provide an update at a news conference later Tuesday morning.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Tuesday in two criminal justice-related cases. The high court is hearing arguments in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.