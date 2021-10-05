Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did not mince words when it comes to Congress taking action on the debt limit, telling Republicans to "just get out of the damn way" on Tuesday.

The New York Democrat said on the floor of the Senate earlier Tuesday that “it’s not too late” for the U.S. to avert a fiscal crisis, “but it’s getting dangerously close.”

"Tomorrow's vote is simply a cloture vote. It is not a vote to raise the debt ceiling," the New York Democrat said in a floor speech Tuesday. "It's rather a procedural step to let Democrats raise the debt ceiling on our own, just as Republicans have called for."

"We're telling Republicans, 'we're not asking you to vote for it, just let us vote for it,'" Schumer continued, adding: "The minority party can get out of the way and let the majority supply the votes.”

The Republicans are unequivocally the party of default and some of them seem to be proud of it.



This is a Republican-manufactured crisis on the debt ceiling.



Democrats are working to bring it to a swift end and avoid irreparable economic harm to people and families. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 5, 2021

The move comes one day after President Joe Biden called on Republicans in the Senate to “get out of the way” and “stop playing Russian Roulette with the U.S. economy” and urged them to let Democrats vote on a bill to raise the debt ceiling without the other party blocking its passage.

Biden called on the GOP to let the Senate pass a House-approved bill to raise the debt limit by simple majority, or 51 votes, without Republicans filibustering against it.

“A meteor is headed to crash into our economy,” the president said, speaking directly to Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Just get out of the way. You don't want to help save the country, get out of the way so you don't destroy it.”

For their part, Republicans have repeatedly said for more than two months that Democrats can raise the debt limit on their own through the budget process, and they have refused to provide GOP votes to do it. The budget process is the same one Democrats will use to pass President Biden’s agenda on their own, though it is significantly more complicated and time-consuming than passing a normal bill.

Minority Leader McConnell sent a letter to President Biden Monday, in which he called on the president to “engage directly with congressional Democrats” on raising the debt limit.

“Your lieutenants in Congress must understand that you do not want your unified Democratic government to sleepwalk toward an avoidable catastrophe when they have had nearly three months’ notice to do their job,” McConnell wrote.

McConnell has urged Democrats to go it alone on the debt ceiling using the budget reconciliation process — a legislative rule by which a party can pass certain legislation using a simple majority — but Congressional leadership has been resistant to utilize that route. Biden himself called it an “incredibly complicated, cumbersome process” on Monday.

“We do not have the luxury of using a drawn out, convoluted and risky process,” Schumer said at a press conference Tuesday. “We can prevent a catastrophic default with a simple majority vote tomorrow.

“If Republicans would just get out of the damn way,” Schumer continued, “we could get this all done.”

Schumer pledged to keep the Senate in session through the weekend until it addresses the debt ceiling.

President Biden said that he planned on talking to the minority leader about the debt limit, adding, “I hope we can have some – [he] can tell us in an honest conversation about what he's proposing.”

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the White House has communicated with McConnell, but would not say if the president and minority leader have spoken directly.

Jean-Pierre reiterated Biden’s position that reconciliation would be “complicated and “cumbersome,” adding that the process would be “ripe for more obstruction by Republicans.”

A number of Democratic lawmakers have slammed McConnell’s tactics.

“McConnell is singularly focused on winning control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, full stop,” Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said. “To his mind, that means using every tactic at his disposal to cause President Biden to fail, even if that hurts the country.”

Sen. Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, called Republicans' position "a qualitatively new level of irresponsibility."

"There’s no bargaining," King said. "They’re just stamping their feet and saying no."

“Democrats offered to raise the debt ceiling with zero Republican votes,” Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy wrote on Twitter. “McConnell refused. Because his goal isn’t to save the economy. It’s to ruin it, as a way to score political points.”

Democrats offered to raise the debt ceiling with zero Republican votes.



McConnell refused. Because his goal isn’t to save the economy. It’s to ruin it, as a way to score political points. pic.twitter.com/GIRSeQE9hc — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 5, 2021

“To me this is insanity that Republicans who talk like they are so pro-business are screwing around with the full faith and credit of the U.S. government,” Robert Wolf, former Chairman & CEO for UBS Group Americas and an economic adviser to former President Barack Obama, told Politico.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska told reporters Tuesday afternoon that she is looking for a compromise on the debt limit: "I just want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to not send us into a situation of default and I don’t even want to get close."

Schumer said that Wednesday’s vote “is a chance” for Republican lawmakers “to show that they don’t have to link arm in arm with those extreme members of their conference running for president.

“They have a chance to show that they are still responsible,” Schumer continued. “It's not too late, but it's getting dangerously close.”

Spectrum News' Ryan Chatelain contributed to this report.