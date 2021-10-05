LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix will hire 30,000 new employees across its seven-state operations by the end of the year.
Company officials announced the plan Monday.
It includes hiring for its stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities.
"Whether associates are new to the workforce or making a career change, Publix provides great benefits and a strong culture in which its associates build long, fulfilling careers.," says Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton.
Publix continues to see growth following the health and safety guidelines set in place due to COVID-19, and a greater population choosing to stay home.
Interested candidates can visit jobs.publix.com to learn more and apply.