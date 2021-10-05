U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was slated to meet with Maine's governor and business and labor leaders on Tuesday to discuss the state's work sharing program.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat like Walsh, was expected to tout the state's WorkShare program, which is a strategy to help reduce layoffs. The program allows employers to craft a state-approved plan designed to save jobs by allowing the employer to reduce work hours for a group of employees at once.

The program prevents downsizing and helps keep workers connected to their jobs, the governor's office said. It also helps them maintain their job skills, the office said.

The meeting was scheduled to take place at Bowdoin College at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The event was also scheduled to include Maine Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman, the governor's office said.

Walsh and Mills both have long histories with the Democratic Party in New England as Walsh was mayor of Boston before becoming labor secretary.