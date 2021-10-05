A Bucksport-based lobster company is recalling 5,749 pounds of processed Maine lobster meat that may be contaminated with listeria.

The recall order issued this past weekend by the Food and Drug Administration affects six cooked and frozen products from Greenhead Lobster, distributed nationally by companies in Maine and New Hampshire.

The FDA says on its website that “no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem,” but that it is posting the recall out of an abundance of caution "after a routine sampling program by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes."

Greenhead Lobster Products Recalls Frozen Cooked Lobster Products Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/NhlKzGwcyh pic.twitter.com/hUAbyUDT4f — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) October 4, 2021

The bacteria can cause typical food poisoning symptoms in people who eat food contaminated with it, and is particularly dangerous for pregnant women.

The FDA says the following frozen cooked products from Greenhead Lobster should not be consumed and can be returned for a full refund:

Claw and Knuckle Meat, 2-pound bag, best-by dates: 5/10/23, 6/8/23, 6/9/23, 6/10/23,6/15/23, 6/17/23, 6/23/23, 6/28/23, 8/3/23

Claw and Knuckle Meat, 1-pound bag, best-by date: 6/22/23

Broken Meat, 2-pound pag, best-by dates: 5/10/23, 6/17/23, 6/22/23, 6/23/23, 8/3/23, 8/24/23, 8/25/23

Tail Meat, 2-pound bag, best-by dates: 6/17/23, 6/22/23, 6/23/23

Claw and Knuckle Meat, 10.3-ounce bag, best-by dates: 5/10/23, 6/9/23, 6/10/23

Scored Claws, 3-pound bag, best-by dates: 6/8/23, 6/15/23

Greenhead buys and processes lobster from members of the fishing fleet in Stonington, according to its website.