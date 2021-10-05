Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco apologized to the victims of former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar on Tuesday, saying the Department of Justice will examine the decision not to charge the FBI agents who failed to properly report months of abuse against the disgraced doctor.

What You Need To Know The Department of Justice will examine the decision not to charge the FBI agents who failed to properly report months of abuse against former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar



At least 40 girls and women said they were molested over a 14-month period while the FBI was aware of other sexual abuse allegations involving Nassar



A recent report from the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found that senior officials in the FBI made “fundamental errors” during the investigation



Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Tuesday said she wanted the “survivors to understand how exceptionally seriously we take this issue"

At least 40 girls and women said they were molested over a 14-month period while the FBI was aware of other sexual abuse allegations involving Nassar, a physician who was renowned for treating athletes at the sport’s highest levels.

A recent report from the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found that senior officials in the FBI made “fundamental errors” during the investigation and that they “failed to respond to allegations of sexual abuse of athletes by former USA Gymnastics physician Lawrence Gerard Nassar with the urgency that the allegations required.”

Monaco on Tuesday said she wanted the “survivors to understand how exceptionally seriously we take this issue and believe that this deserves a thorough and full review.”

“I can inform the committee today that the recently-confirmed assistant attorney general for the criminal division is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light,” Monaco said, declining to go into further detail due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

According to the OIG report, several FBI employees “made false statements” to other members of law enforcement over the course of the investigation.

Indianapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge W. Jay Abbott violated FBI protocol numerous times, per the report, including by twice lying to the OIG about victim interviews, submitting reports with materially false information and repeatedly attempting to downplay the amount of errors made by his office during the investigation into Nassar.

According to a since-deleted press release from the Indianapolis Field Office, Abbott retired from his position in January 2018.

FBI director Christopher Wray had previously stated that at least one of the agents involved had been fired from the agency.

And, without naming the agent, Wray said one person involved in the mishandled investigation retired before the OIG review began, and that the FBI is “left with little disciplinary recourse when people retire before their cases can be adjudicated.

It was not immediately evident which FBI agent(s) Monaco and Wray were referring to in their respective statements.

“As the deputy attorney general, as a lawyer, as a former FBI official, and as a woman, I was outraged by the inspector general's findings and horrified at the experiences Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman encountered in their testimony,” Monaco added during Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. “I am deeply sorry that in this case, the victims did not receive the response or the protection they deserved.”

Biles, Maroney, Nichols and Raisman also recently testified in front of the same legislative body about the FBI’s mishandling of the case, all detailing how — in often grueling and heartbreaking detail — they felt ignored and taken advantage of by the FBI agents who were supposed to be helping them after they revealed Nassar had sexually abused them, sometimes over the course of multiple years.

Biles, the only one of the witnesses who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics told Congress that the FBI and gymnastics officials turned a “blind eye” to Nassar's abuses, and said that USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee "knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge."

“To be clear: I blame Larry Nassar, but I blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse,” she said.

At the same hearing, Wray — who took the helm of the FBI in 2017 — also delivered a blistering condemnation of his own agency’s handling of the case, which occurred largely before his tenure.

“I'm sorry that so many different people let you down over and over again,” Wray said to Biles, Maroney, Nichols and Raisman. “And I'm especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015, but failed. And that is inexcusable. It never should have happened. And we're doing everything in our power to make sure it never happens again.”

Monaco on Tuesday said she and Wray have discussed the “full scope of changes” that will be instituted within the department to “ensure this will never happen” again. Monaco added the DOJ will also implement new measures to better respond to ongoing threats, violence or abuse, particularly those against “vulnerable victims” like those targeted by Nassar.

Monaco said she will ensure DOJ prosecutors “understand that they have a duty to coordinate with other local law enforcement partners” and that she has “made clear that it is a priority of the Department of Justice to provide victims and witnesses of crime the support they need.”

The deputy director was testifying on Capitol Hill about the need to reauthorize the 1994 Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), a piece of legislation — championed by then-Senator Joe Biden — that marked the first federal acknowledgment of domestic violence and sexual assault as crimes.

The bill is up for renewal every five years, and each reauthorization aims to build on existing programs in order to better protect victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.

A reauthorization bill was introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year, calling, in part, for a $40 million allocation towards the Culturally Specific Services Program, increased protections for survivors living in federal housing, updated non-discrimination requirements and eliminating legal loopholes in existing firearms laws.

The bill passed the House in March, but has languished in the evenly-divided Senate.

Monaco called on senators to support the legislation during Tuesday’s testimony, saying in part: “Survivors who come forward to report abuse must be met with competent and compassionate professionals who have the resources, training and institutional support to do their jobs. That's the promise of VAWA.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.